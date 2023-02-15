Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be out with upper-body injury 

The Islanders will be without versatile third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau at least for the short term.

The team announced shortly before Tuesday night’s game against the Senators at UBS Arena that Pageau, who grew up in Ottawa and played his first seven-plus NHL seasons with his hometown club, was day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Otto Koivula, called up from in Bridgeport on Monday, drew into the lineup. He centered the fourth line while Casey Cizikas skated in Pageau’s spot in between Zach Parise and Simon Holmstrom.

It was the first NHL game this season for Koivula, a fourth-round pick in 2016. He had two assists in eight games for the Islanders last season.

Cizikas missed Monday’s practice with a non-COVID-19 illness.

But the Islanders may have brought up Koivula over concerns with Pageau instead.

Pageau, who missed his first game this season, participated in Monday’s practice and logged 12:56 in Saturday afternoon’s 4-3 overtime loss in Montreal.

But he missed Friday’s practice without explanation, though coach Lane Lambert said that day he did not have any long-term concerns about Pageau.

Left wing Ross Johnston and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon were the Islanders’ healthy scratches on Tuesday.

Pinto's homecoming

Franklin Square’s Shane Pinto, who made his debut for the Senators in 2020 after being selected 32nd overall in 2019, played his first NHL game on Long Island. He told Newsday in January he appreciates being a role model for younger hockey players along with fellow Long Islanders such as the Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy and the Rangers’ Adam Fox.

“Growing up, a lot of it was lacrosse, baseball, football,” Pinto said. “That’s pretty normal. But as you see these kids growing up, you see McAvoy and Fox and me, too, you go, ‘All right, that’s pretty cool, this sport is pretty awesome.’”