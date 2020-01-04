TORONTO — He’s been gone for a season and half now. But to John Tavares, the biggest alteration to the Islanders over that span is not his departure but their defensive improvement.

“I think the proof is what they’ve been able to do,” said Tavares, in his first season as the Maple Leafs captain after serving in that role with the Islanders from 2013-18. “They’ve gone, from when I was there, we weren’t very good defensively, to now probably being the best defensive team. Extremely organized.”

Saturday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena marked Tavares’ fifth against his former team since signing a seven-year, $77 million deal on July 1, 2018 to play for his hometown Maple Leafs.

He had two goals and an assist in his first four games against the Islanders three of them losses for the Maple Leafs — including a goal in the final minute of the Islanders’ 5-4 win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 13.

The Islanders went from allowing an NHL-worst 296 goals in Tavares’ final season with the team under Doug Weight to an NHL-best 196 last season in Barry Trotz’s first season as coach. The Islanders entered Saturday having given up a league-low 102 goals, though they had allowed a concerning 30 in their previous eight games.

Tavares was teammates with four of the Islanders’ six defensemen on Saturday: Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk, Scott Mayfield and Ryan Pulock. It was the Islanders’ second game since top-pair stalwart Adam Pelech suffered a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury.

“They have a lot of trust in their back end and what they’re able to do,” Tavares said. “Those players, individually, have continued to grow and step up and play great.

“When I played with Pelly, you saw his length and his ability to read the play and understand the game really well,” Tavares added. “You didn’t really notice him and I think that’s why he’s so effective. He just does a lot of things really well. He’s a key player for them but they’ve proven that they’ve got guys that can do the job.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Still, for Tavares, playing the Islanders is becoming more routine.

“The significance of being there for so long and the impact on my career and my life, all those memories are always there,” Tavares said. “I don’t think that will ever change. But the more it happens, the more familiar it becomes so I just try to approach it the same way.”