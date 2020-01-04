TORONTO — Noah Dobson watched some of Team Canada’s win over Finland in the World Junior Championships semifinal before taking his afternoon nap on Saturday. The Islanders rookie defenseman from Prince Edward Island is still close with some members of the national under-20 squad but he much prefers getting the chance to play in the NHL.

Saturday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena marked the Islanders’ second since defenseman Adam Pelech suffered a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury. Dobson, 19, the 12th overall pick in 2018, dressed for his 13th game and will get a chance to prove he can be an NHL regular. The Islanders also recalled Sebastian Aho from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport to maintain seven defensemen on their roster.

“You’re not going to replace Adam,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s just next man up. That’s got to be our mentality all the time.”

Trotz started Saturday with the left-shooting Dobson playing his off-side with fellow right-hander Johnny Boychuk and left-hander Nick Leddy moving into Pelech’s spot on a top pair with righty Ryan Pulock. Leddy may also get some of Pelech’s penalty kill time.

“I think the partner thing is probably not going to be as solid as in the past,” Trotz said. “We’re going to use different combinations.”

Dobson is happy to be in the mix.

There was some speculation the Islanders could have loaned him to Team Canada — if asked — but president and general manger Lou Lamoriello said his priority was protecting the NHL roster.

“In the back of my head, at that time when they were deciding, was I didn’t want to go over there and miss an opportunity here,” Dobson said. “There’s an opportunity now. If I was over there, I might not have been able to take the opportunity.”

Isles files

Aho skated with his new teammates for the first time at the morning skate, staying on the ice late along with fellow healthy scratch Ross Johnston. He received word of his call-up shortly after the Sound Tigers arrived in Binghamton on Thursday. “I just went to dinner and [coach] Brent Thompson called me right before I started eating,” Aho said. “It was, just go straight to the hotel and jump in a car and go straight to Long Island and meet up with the team…” Johnston was a healthy scratch for just the second time in 14 games.