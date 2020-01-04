TORONTO — The team’s success is predicated on their defensive efforts. But offense simply cannot be ignored and the Islanders’ recent lack of consistent production is bordering on alarming.

The Maple Leafs beat them, 3-0, on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, the second time they’ve been shut out this season, and the Islanders have now been held to two goals or fewer in four of their last six games.

Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves for the Islanders (25-12-3), who lost 2-1 to the Devils on Thursday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The Maple Leafs (24-14-5), on a 9-0-1 run, were held to fewer than four goals for the first time in 10 games.

Maple Leafs backup Michael Hutchinson, who came into the game with a 4.03 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage, stopped 33 shots for his fifth career shutout.

Coach Barry Trotz, continuing his almost game-by-game search for the most productive line combinations, reunited Mathew Barzal with wings Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey. That trio served was together for a good portion of last season but Trotz has used Beauvillier almost exclusively with center Brock Nelson this season.

Barzal notched his second career hat trick with three second-period goals in the Islanders’ previous game at Toronto and their first of the post-John Tavares era, a 4-0 win on Dec. 29, 2018. The closest he came on Saturday was hitting the right post from the slot at 8:54 of the third period and then having Hutchinson glove his close-range backhander at 10:59.

Likewise, Trotz put his top line from last season, Nelson in between captain Anders and Jordan Eberle, back together.

“I think three of our top six haven’t really been producing lately so I’m trying to get them in their right roles and see if we can shake things up and get a little more production there,” Trotz said. “Forget individuals. Just our whole team needs to step up. We’ve been a little inconsistent the last 15, 16 games.”

Eberle has now gone five games without a point. Bailey has one assist in his last 10 games. Beauvillier has one assist over eight games.

Even Lee, who keeps getting chances around the crease, has just one assist over five games. Hutchinson robbed him at the left post with a pad save at 1:29 of the third period.

The Islanders held a 16-7 shot advantage in the second period, taking seven of the first eight shots, yet trailed 2-0 as the Maple Leafs tallied twice within three minutes. Kasperi Kapanen pushed the puck through the legs of rookie defenseman Noah Dobson and fed Pierre Engvall cross ice for a 1-0 lead at 13:25.

Auston Matthews then made it 2-0 from the low slot at 16:07 after defenseman Johnny Boychuk misplayed the puck along the wall deep in the Islanders’ zone. Seconds earlier, Boychuk’s blast from the right point had gone off the post.

Hutchinson kept the Islanders off the board at 8:50 of the second period as he was able to glove Bailey’s blistering wrist shot from the left circle.

Both teams made a concerted effort of limiting the others’ opportunities to get the puck deep into the offensive zone in the first period, with the Islanders outshooting the Maple Leafs, 7-6, over the first 20 minutes.

Varlamov did stop William Nylander’s breakaway at 4:32 after Barzal wiped out in the Maple Leafs’ zone and Hutchinson made a sharp pad save on Eberle’s wrist shot from the right off the rush at 16:20 and another pad save on Eberle’s slap shot 14 seconds later.

Zach Hyman’s empty-netter at 17:52 of the third period clinched the Maple Leafs’ win.