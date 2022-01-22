Islanders honor Clark Gillies before game, will wear No. 9 patch on jerseys for rest of season
Flowers were placed in front of Clark Gillies’ plaque on the Islanders’ Wall of Fame and there was a touching pre-game tribute to the late Hall of Famer prior to Saturday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.
It started with a photo montage accompanied by fans’ messages via Twitter. An emotional video ended with "9 In Our Hearts Forever." The crowd responded with a "Gil-lies, Gil-lies chant," before a moment of a silence.
Plus, the Islanders announced they would wear a "No. 9" patch on their jerseys the rest of the season.
The fan-favorite Gillies passed away on Friday at the age of 67, news that was made public immediately after the Islanders beat the visiting Coyotes, 4-0. Coach Barry Trotz informed his team post-game and the shocked players and Trotz then met with the media.
On Saturday, there was more time to reflect on Gillies’ life and death.
"It was a shock to everybody," Trotz said of Friday’s post-game. "There was music going on and there was a little bit of joy. Then I told them about Clark. It obviously got a little quiet in the room. It brought reality into that. It killed a lot of that joy that is usually is after a game because of what Clark meant to everybody. It became really real to everybody."
Bellows for Wahlstrom
Trotz made Kieffer Bellows a healthy scratch on Friday, just two games after using him on Mathew Barzal’s top line. Saturday, Bellows was back in the lineup, skating on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line, while Oliver Wahlstrom was a healthy scratch.
Wahlstrom did not log a shift in the third period against the Coyotes – Trotz called it a coach’s decision – and had two shots in 8:08. The previous two games Wahlstrom missed this season were both related to COVID-19.