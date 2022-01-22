TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders honor Clark Gillies before game, will wear No. 9 patch on jerseys for rest of season

The retired #9 jersey banner of former Islanders captain Clark Gillies is illuminated during a moment of silence in his honor prior to the game against the Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday. Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Pasatieri

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Flowers were placed in front of Clark Gillies’ plaque on the Islanders’ Wall of Fame and there was a touching pre-game tribute to the late Hall of Famer prior to Saturday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.

It started with a photo montage accompanied by fans’ messages via Twitter. An emotional video ended with "9 In Our Hearts Forever." The crowd responded with a "Gil-lies, Gil-lies chant," before a moment of a silence.

Plus, the Islanders announced they would wear a "No. 9" patch on their jerseys the rest of the season.

The fan-favorite Gillies passed away on Friday at the age of 67, news that was made public immediately after the Islanders beat the visiting Coyotes, 4-0. Coach Barry Trotz informed his team post-game and the shocked players and Trotz then met with the media.

On Saturday, there was more time to reflect on Gillies’ life and death.

"It was a shock to everybody," Trotz said of Friday’s post-game. "There was music going on and there was a little bit of joy. Then I told them about Clark. It obviously got a little quiet in the room. It brought reality into that. It killed a lot of that joy that is usually is after a game because of what Clark meant to everybody. It became really real to everybody."

Bellows for Wahlstrom

Trotz made Kieffer Bellows a healthy scratch on Friday, just two games after using him on Mathew Barzal’s top line. Saturday, Bellows was back in the lineup, skating on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line, while Oliver Wahlstrom was a healthy scratch.

Wahlstrom did not log a shift in the third period against the Coyotes – Trotz called it a coach’s decision – and had two shots in 8:08. The previous two games Wahlstrom missed this season were both related to COVID-19.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John's and MLB.

