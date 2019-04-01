There were boos and chants, of course, since John Tavares remains Public Enemy No. 1 in the minds of Islanders’ fans. But the vitriol was much more subdued than his first return and Tavares quieted the sellout crowd further with the winning goal to help his new team clinch a playoff berth.

Of greater concern to the Islanders after a 2-1 loss on Monday night before a crowd of 13,917 in the regular-season home finale at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is how this may impact their postseason positioning.

“They had a lot of desperation in their game,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We needed more in ours.”

Not only did the second-place Islanders (46-27-7) remain three points back in the Metropolitan Division after the first-place Capitals lost, 5-3, at Florida, the third-place Penguins are two points back with a game in hand as they face the out-of-the-postseason Red Wings on Tuesday night in Detroit.

“Any time you lose it’s frustrating,” left wing Matt Martin said. “There are ups and downs throughout the course of it and we were coming off a big high the other night.”

Having the clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Saturday’s 5-1 win over the visiting Sabres, the Islanders are still looking to secure home-ice advantage for a playoff series for the first time since 1988.

The Islanders had their third-period rally fall just short after Jordan Eberle’s power-play goal at 15:55 halved the deficit. But they went just 1-for-4 on the man advantage as it sapped momentum from their game.

“We lost every faceoff, so it’s going down the ice,” Trotz said. “Then, we didn’t do a good job on entries and usually that’s an area of our game we’re pretty good in.”

Robin Lehner made 36 saves while Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots for the Maple Leafs (46-26-7).

“Frustrated because we were playing really well and they get a lucky goal, it just really dove on me,” Lehner said. “Still, I made some big saves right after that.”

Defenseman Calle Rosen gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 2:17 of the second period on his first career goal, a shot from the left point that hit a stick and deflected down through Lehner’s pads.

Tavares got his first point against his former team in three games when he turned an Islanders turnover into a short-side wrist shot from the left to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead at 3:50 of the third period. It extended his career high to 46 goals while setting a career high with his 87th point.

But the boos and chants for Tavares II were tame compared with the Islanders’ 6-1 win at the Coliseum on Feb. 28. That night, plastic snakes were thrown on the ice during pre-game warmups and a jersey was hurled at Tavares as he came off the ice. The Islanders also won, 4-0, at Toronto on Dec. 29.

“In a lot of ways, it’s like a bad breakup,” Martin said. “It’s hard. But it was definitely toned down.”

There were carryover chants of “We Don’t Need You,” but perhaps the most clever moment came when John Tonelli, who played for all four Islanders Stanley Cup winners from 1980-83, was introduced as one of the team’s alumni in attendance. That brought a chant for “The Real JT.”

“That first time was a little aggressive right from the warmups,” said Mathew Barzal, who had the puck knocked off his stick by defenseman Ron Hainsey in the final minute of the second period as he nearly had a breakaway. “Our fans are passionate.”

Lehner stopped all 16 shots he faced in the first period and he gloved Tavares’ shot off a three-on-one rush at 7:52 of the second period.