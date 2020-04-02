TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders players pool funds to donate N95 masks to Northwell Health

By Andrew Gross
Islanders players made a financial commitment to help health care workers treating coronavirus patients by pooling funds to donate about 3,500 N95 masks to Northwell Health.

“A heartfelt thanks to the @NYIslanders for supporting our Northwell Health #healthcareheroes with your delivery of N95 masks this week!” the Northwell Health Foundation said via Twitter on Thursday night.

The donations will be split between different Northwell Health hospital locations, based upon need.

Islanders players organized the effort among themselves.

