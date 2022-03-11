TODAY'S PAPER
Mathew Barzal, Zdeno Chara return to Islanders' lineup

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates during the second period of the team's NHL game against the Bruins on Feb. 17 at UBS Arena.

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Normally, Barry Trotz would have been inclined to keep his lineup intact coming off a dominating performance.

But Friday night’s game against the Jets at UBS Arena was the second night of a back-to-back following Thursday’s 6-0 win over the visiting Blue Jackets and part of a stretch of three games in four nights and seven in 11 days.

Plus, the Islanders coach had center Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara available again after both missed the previous six games with injuries.

"After a game like last night, everybody probably deserves to play," Trotz said. "But I also recognize that we’ve got 29 games in 49 days. I’m going to try to keep people fresh. Sunday to Sunday this next week, we’ve got five [games]. I’m trying to keep everybody involved. I know there’s going to be times when some guys are going to not have the juice. I’m going to mix it up probably from now until the end. You’ll see different lineups all the time."

Barzal suffered a lower-body injury and Chara suffered an upper-body injury in a 5-2 loss in Los Angeles on Feb. 26.

"Z probably could have played [Thursday]," Trotz said. "I said, ‘You’re coming back from an injury so instead of putting you in a back-to-back, let’s put you in one.’ There was even a chance that Mathew could have played [Thursday]. Let’s just start with one."

Trotz added he specifically wanted to use the 6-9, 250-pound Chara against the bigger Jets’ lineup.

Isles files

Oliver Wahlstrom, with one goal in 14 games, was a healthy scratch for the first time in nine games and defenseman Sebastian Aho was a healthy scratch for the first time in 13…Otto Koivula was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after playing in two of the past three games.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

