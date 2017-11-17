TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders looking for unselfish Mathew Barzal to shoot more

Dynamic rookie has 13 assists this season along with four goals.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates his goal against

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates his goal against the Hurricanes with Andrew Ladd at Barclays Center on Nov. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TAMPA, Florida — It was yet another thing of beauty from Mathew Barzal on Thursday night in Barclays Center. He fielded a flip pass from Andrew Ladd with his glove, dropped the puck to his feet and took off, beating several Hurricanes down the ice to create a two on one.

And then Barzal, who has been a terrific creator and distributor on offense, snapped one past Scott Darling to open the scoring in a 6-4 win. It was only Barzal’s fourth of the year, but it sure was pretty.

“I was actually looking for the pass there,” he said afterwards. That sentence encapsulates the one aspect of Barzal’s game that may need to change after the torrid start to his NHL career. Barzal is sixth on the Isles with 60 shot attempts and 37 shots on goal through 18 games, so he’s hardly shy about shooting the puck.

Isles blow lead, then rally to beat Hurricanes

Johnny Boychuk scores go-ahead goal late in the third after the Isles squandered a 3-1 lead.

But he has been able to create so many good scoring chances with his quickness and ability to shake defenders that he might have a few more goals if he weren’t trying to be so selfless.

“It’ll just be beneficial for him, for his linemates,” Doug Weight said. “He’s feeling out the NHL game right now, he’s a visionary player — I can’t throw stones from my glass house since I don’t think I ever shot on a two on one. People are going to start playing that a bit. He has some opportunities where he can rip the puck and he’ll have to start looking to do that. He has the ability to do it too.”

Barzal leads the Isles with nine primary assists, according to Natural Stat Trick. He’s second among Isles forwards (behind only linemate Jordan Eberle) in generating shot attempts, with the Isles getting 56.7 percent of the shots with the 20-year-old center on the ice.

“I’ve got some pretty good shooters with me in Ebs and Ladd, so I do want to try and set those guys up,” Barzal said. “The coaches have been on me a little to try and add the shot to my game and I think shoot a little more.”

Even with that, there are hardly complaints. Barzal’s three-point night on Thursday gives him 17 points in the last 13 games and he’s a dangerous player every time he’s on the ice.

“We certainly need Barzy to bring it every night,” Weight said, “and he’s been pretty consistent.”

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Joakim Noah of the Knicks looks on from Joakim Noah dealing with his new reality
Giants quarterback Eli Manning before a game against Glauber: Giants need to stand by their Mann
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell reacts during a game Nets’ Russell has arthroscopic surgery on left knee
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during spring training at Yankees spring training schedule 2018
White Sox relief pitcher Matt Purke throws against Mets sign lefthanded pitcher Matt Purke
 Maggie Gray speaks onstage during the Fortune Most So who is new WFAN host Maggie Gray?