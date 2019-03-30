Mathew Barzal is going in the right direction.

The Islanders center has been skating north-south more, hockey parlance for a straight line to the crease.

“His game is more predictable and it helps us out,” linemate Jordan Eberle said before the Islanders faced the Sabres on Saturday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. “He’s not swinging around and we know what he’s going to do.”

Barzal played a key role in two of the Islanders’ goals in Thursday night’s 5-4 win at Winnipeg by going hard to the net. First, he went right down the seam to receive Eberle’s feed for the goal that brought the Islanders within 2-1 in the first period. Then, his ability to work down low set up Eberle’s winner at 18:47 of the third period.

“I think he realizes the way he needs to play,” Eberle said. “It’s always hard to see young guys come in with all this talent. In juniors, they can do whatever they want and they can get away with it. You get up here and there’s a different way.”

“Guys in this league will bait you into small areas,” added coach Barry Trotz, who has implored Barzal all season to shoot more. “The last thing you want to do is hang onto the puck and you run out of options. Now you’re making a hope play. When he’s playing that north-south game and pushing people back, he’s very effective.”

Isles files

C Tanner Fritz (upper body) missed his second straight game. “It’s been something that we’re just trying to get it figured out a little bit,” Trotz said…Sabres RW Kyle Okposo, an Islander from 2008-16, would be playing his first game at the Coliseum since leaving the team. “I still have a lot of really good memories there,” Okposo told The Buffalo News. “It’s an old barn. We always said, ‘It’s a dump, but it’s our dump,’ and we loved it. It was home…” RW Cal Clutterbuck was named as the Sid Payne Good Guy winner for media cooperation, as voted upon by the Islanders’ chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.