TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Matt Martin returns to Isles lineup after missing four games

Martin has lost 13 games total to injury in his first season back with the Islanders after being re-acquired from the Maple Leafs.

Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) hits the

Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) hits the puck up the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. ( Photo Credit: AP/John Locher

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Matt Martin returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Saturday night against the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum after missing four games with an upper-body injury as the invaluable fourth line nears complete health.

Right wing Cal Clutterbuck was sidelined for the third game with an upper-body injury but participated in the morning skate, his first time skating with teammates since exiting last Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers. Center Casey Cizikas is fully recovered from the stomach virus that affected much of the team.

“They’re better when you get the sum of all three of those parts together,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “When you’re missing a piece or two to it, the identity of that line goes away a little bit.”

Ross Johnston was used in Martin’s spot in his absence, scoring his first goal of the season, while Leo Komarov remained in Clutterbuck’s normal spot on Saturday night.

Martin has lost 13 games total to injury in his first season back with the Islanders after being re-acquired from the Maple Leafs.

“It always stinks for sure,” Martin said. “As an athlete, you never like missing games. You never like admitting you’re hurt and you can’t play.”

Lehner still out

G Robin Lehner missed his second game since sustaining a potential head injury in a third-period collision with the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk in Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win. Christopher Gibson, on an emergency recall from Bridgeport, again dressed as Thomas Greiss’ backup.

“He’s still day to day,” Trotz said. “He hasn’t skated yet.”

Isles files

D Thomas Hickey was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game and LW Andrew Ladd was a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in seven games since both were activated off long-term injured reserve…Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg were the other healthy scratches along with Johnston.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy #30 flys up the Ally Kennedy scores five goals, but Stony Brook falls
T.J. Rivera, shown here in camp on Feb. Still recovering from surgery, Mets release T.J. Rivera
New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during Wheeler's best start yet gets props from Pedro Martinez
Stony Brook Chris Pickel Jr (13) runs with Chris Pickel Jr. scores game-winner for Stony Brook
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich speaks to guard Hofstra has no margin for error in CAA Tournament
Marlon Anderson, shown here in 2007, is the Mets trying to steal a few more runs