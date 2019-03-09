Matt Martin returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Saturday night against the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum after missing four games with an upper-body injury as the invaluable fourth line nears complete health.

Right wing Cal Clutterbuck was sidelined for the third game with an upper-body injury but participated in the morning skate, his first time skating with teammates since exiting last Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Flyers. Center Casey Cizikas is fully recovered from the stomach virus that affected much of the team.

“They’re better when you get the sum of all three of those parts together,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “When you’re missing a piece or two to it, the identity of that line goes away a little bit.”

Ross Johnston was used in Martin’s spot in his absence, scoring his first goal of the season, while Leo Komarov remained in Clutterbuck’s normal spot on Saturday night.

Martin has lost 13 games total to injury in his first season back with the Islanders after being re-acquired from the Maple Leafs.

“It always stinks for sure,” Martin said. “As an athlete, you never like missing games. You never like admitting you’re hurt and you can’t play.”

Lehner still out

G Robin Lehner missed his second game since sustaining a potential head injury in a third-period collision with the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk in Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win. Christopher Gibson, on an emergency recall from Bridgeport, again dressed as Thomas Greiss’ backup.

“He’s still day to day,” Trotz said. “He hasn’t skated yet.”

Isles files

D Thomas Hickey was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game and LW Andrew Ladd was a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in seven games since both were activated off long-term injured reserve…Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg were the other healthy scratches along with Johnston.