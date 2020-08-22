Mike Milbury likely just opted to make the decision NBC Sports would have imposed anyway on his immediate broadcasting future. But the former Islanders general manager departed Toronto on Saturday and will not work any more games on television in these NHL playoffs.

It comes a day after the NHL condemned Milbury’s remarks regarding women made during Thursday’s broadcast of the Islanders’ series-clinching win over the Capitals as “insensitive and insulting.”

“In light of the attention caused by my recent remark, I have decided to step away from my role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Milbury said in a statement released by the network on Saturday. “I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.”

While Milbury indicated he was opting out for just the rest of this season’s playoffs, this could very well be the end to his career at NBC Sports. He joined the network in 2007, about a year after stepping down from his rocky tenure as Islanders’ GM.

In February, NBC fired analyst Jeremy Roenick two months after he made sexually-suggestive, on-air comments to co-host Kathryn Tappen. Roenick has sued NBC for wrong termination.