Overcast 54° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Sources: Islanders close to deal to play some games at Coliseum

The Islanders and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment have until Jan. 30 to complete the opt-out process.

Islanders center John Tavares celebrates after scoring in

Islanders center John Tavares celebrates after scoring in overtime against the Flyers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Nassau Coliseum. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
The Islanders are closing in on an agreement to play a mix of the team’s regular-season games at Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum in the years leading up to the opening of the new arena at Belmont Park, according to two people familiar with the situation.

It is not yet known how the games will be structured.

The Islanders have been negotiating with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which operates both arenas, in the weeks since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the Islanders’ bid to develop an arena at Belmont was selected as the winner. The Islanders and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment have until Jan. 30 to complete the opt-out process.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said on WFAN Jan. 10 that he was “confident something would be worked out” regarding some games being played at the Coliseum. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and other league officials toured the renovated arena Jan. 9 alongside Ledecky and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Brett Yormark to assess its viability in the short-term.

Bettman had previously said the Coliseum wasn’t a viable option for the Islanders even on a short-term basis. But he expressed a willingness to change that stance after some playful pressuring by Cuomo at the Islanders’ Belmont Park news conference last month.

The Islanders played their home games at the Coliseum from the franchise’s birth in 1972 until 2015, when they moved to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The earliest the Islanders’ arena at Belmont is likely to be ready is the 2021-22 NHL season, meaning they are in need of an interim home for three seasons.

The Coliseum, now named NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, reopened in March 2017 after an 18-month, $165-million renovation.

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

