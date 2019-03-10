On more than one occasion after an Islanders’ victory at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum as the aging facility reverberated with chanting fans, coach Barry Trotz prophesized playing in the cozy confines would be worth an extra 10 to 12 points for the playoff push.

There have been thrilling wins in front of delirious sellout crowds, most notably a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 1 in the first regular-season game at the Coliseum since 2015, and the emotional 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Feb. 28 in John Tavares’ return.

But the Coliseum has not provided the anticipated home-ice advantage in this stretch of eight of nine in Uniondale, which continues Monday night against the desperate Blue Jackets. The Islanders have dropped four of six at the Coliseum, including Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Flyers and a 4-1 loss to the Flyers six days earlier.

The Blue Jackets, holding the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, are six points behind the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

“We’ve played a lot of games at home, especially in a short period of time,” right wing Jordan Eberle said. “You think you want to make some leeway and really pully ahead and solidify ourselves going into the playoffs. We obviously didn’t do that. We’re going through some adversity now.”

The Islanders, playing 21 games at the 13,917-seat Coliseum, including their final 12 home games and the first round of the playoffs, are 8-5-2 in the venerable building. They finished 12-6-2 at Barclays Center.

There’s no denying the crowd energy is better at the Coliseum than in Brooklyn. But the frustrated fans booed plenty on Saturday night.

“The first couple of games here, there was a lot of hype around it,” Eberle said. “They were special games. At the end of the day, it’s not really up to [the fans], it’s up to us to create the energy, create the atmosphere. We’ve failed to do that a little bit.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Reminded of his prediction the Coliseum would be worth an additional 10 to 12 points, Trotz admitted it hasn’t worked out that way.

“No, it hasn’t,” Trotz said. “I still believe it’s a great atmosphere. [Saturday] night, it wasn’t a great atmosphere when you’re getting booed. That sort of sucks the energy out of your bunch. But we have to give them a little bit to cheer. We could have done that on the power play.”

The Islanders were 0-for-3 on the power play, including a failed five-on-three advantage, against the Flyers and are 0-for-21 in an eight-game stretch.

“They were getting on us and they have a right to do that,” Trotz said. “But we’re going to need their energy of when that building is rocking. Don’t make us grip our sticks. Cheer for us. Be on the right side.”

The Islanders’ home struggles are part of a so-so 10-7-2 stretch since their combined All-Star break and bye week.

After Thursday night’s game against the visiting Canadiens, the Islanders finish the season with eight of 12 on the road.

“We’ve got 14 games to see if we can be one of the teams that can get an invitation to the dance,” Trotz said. “There’s only so many chairs.”