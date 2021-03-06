After Saturday's win, Islanders now 9-0-2 at Coliseum

It’s now been more than four decades since the Islanders have been this dominant at home to start a season.

Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sabres improved the Islanders to 9-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum as they remain the only team without a regulation loss at home.

The 2017-18 team started 8-0-2 at Barclays Center.

In 1978-79, the Islanders started 19-0-4 at the Coliseum, back when the last category was ties, not overtime losses.

And there are still two more games left before even a limited number of fans are allowed into Nassau Coliseum.

"It’s just nice being at home," Mathew Barzal said. "You’ve got your own locker. You’re at home, eating well. There’s something about being at the Coliseum. We probably have a little extra juice. It’s a tough thing to explain but it’s just really comfortable being at home."

Sorokin Sunday?

Coach Barry Trotz did not name his starting goalie for Sunday’s rematch against the Sabres after Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves on Saturday, joking only that his goalie was born in Russia.

But rookie Ilya Sorokin has started all three previous times the Islanders have played on back-to-back days. Sorokin also made 16 saves against the Sabres in Thursday’s 5-2 win.

Isles files

Cal Clutterbuck logged 12:30 with his second goal of the season in his 500th game as an Islander…The Islanders wore their reverse retro jerseys – with a darker blue base – for the first time. "It felt really sharp," captain Anders Lee said…The Islanders had their first, four-goal second period since an 8-1 win over the Oilers at Barclays Center on Feb. 7, 2016…Defenseman Jacob Bryson’s goal 33 seconds into the first period was the quickest goal the Islanders have allowed at home since the Flyers’ Claude Giroux scored 26 seconds into a 7-0 loss at the Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2013.