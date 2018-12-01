TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders fans celebrate team's regular-season return to Nassau Coliseum

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Islanders fans were in full force for the team's first regular-season NHL game at the renovated NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islander fans wait outside to watch
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles/spISLES181202

New York Islander fans wait outside to watch the team's first game back at the Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islander fans wait outside to watch
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles/spISLES181202

New York Islander fans wait outside to watch
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles/spISLES181202

New York Islander fans wait outside to watch
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles/spISLES181202

New York Islander fans wait outside to watch
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles/spISLES181202

New York Islanders fan Gary Lopriore tailgates before
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fan Gary Lopriore tailgates before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans Chris Cutrone, Rob Sattler,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Chris Cutrone, Rob Sattler, Matt Saur, Jenn Caputo and Nick Marcus from Levittown tailgate before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans from Oakdale tailgate before
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans from Oakdale tailgate before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans Stephen Brustad, Vincent Mangiapane
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Stephen Brustad, Vincent Mangiapane and Anthony Spaeth tailgate before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans Corinne Rowe, James Fesselmeyer,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Corinne Rowe, James Fesselmeyer, Kelly Meenan and Darren Meenan tailgate before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans Alex and Adam Silverman
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Alex and Adam Silverman from Plainview tailgate before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans Eric and Caitlin Ober
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Eric and Caitlin Ober from Levittown tailgate before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans Chris Cutrone, Rob Sattler,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Eric and Caitlin Ober
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders fans Stephen Brustad, Vincent Mangiapane
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

