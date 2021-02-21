Home better be sweet for the Islanders, who certainly seem destined for a season-long battle to secure one of the East Division’s four playoff spots.

The Islanders open a four-game homestand against the Sabres, who they beat twice in Buffalo last week, on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum. It’s part of a stretch of nine of the next 10 at home, with the lone road game being against the Devils. In fact, the Islanders play their next 12 games locally, finishing with games in New Jersey on March 13 and March 14.

This after the Islanders (8-6-3) started the season playing 12-of-17 on the road, a stretch that ended with Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to the Penguins, their second straight regulation loss in Pittsburgh.

"Everybody likes to be at home," Brock Nelson said. "A little different environment, one you’re more familiar with. Especially with the way the (COVID-19) rules and regulations are this year. With the homestand ahead of us, you want to come out and take advantage of it."

"It’ll be nice," defenseman Scott Mayfield added. "When you’re on the road, you’re just in the hotels. Days off, you just stay in your room. It can be a little long on the road. I know we like playing in the Coliseum. I’m not sure the rules with fans but we’re hoping we get them back in there eventually."

The Islanders have yet to announce a plan for re-admitting fans to the Coliseum. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is permitting sporting venues with capacities of more than 10,000 to host at 10% of capacity starting on Tuesday.

Fans or not, accumulating points during this stretch, which essentially will bring the Islanders to the midway point of this 56-game schedule, will be crucial for their playoff aspirations.

The Islanders, with 19 points, entered Sunday in a three-way tie for third with the Flyers and Penguins, behind the East-leading Bruins. The Flyers were scheduled to play Sunday night against the Bruins in an outdoor game in Lake Tahoe. The Devils, who have played four fewer games than the Islanders after a lengthy COVID pause, are just five points behind. Perhaps only the last-place Sabres won’t be in contention for a playoff spot.

The Islanders are 4-0-1 at the Coliseum and host the Sabres four times in their next nine home games.

"We’re looking forward to getting back to the Coliseum," coach Barry Trotz said. "Hopefully, we can roll some wins over and get ourselves in a real good situation. But there’s no guarantees. Sometimes, you’re on the road too long and you just can’t get any momentum. Sometimes, you’re at home too long. We’re playing every second day so eliminating any travel probably will be welcome.

"At the same time, there’s more distractions, too," Trotz added. "I can’t tell you how it’s going to play out. But I’m hoping the beauty of the Coliseum, we’re able to rattle off some wins there."

It would seem to be a necessity if the Islanders, who have already endured an 0-3-2 skid, want to make the playoffs for a third straight season.