Denis Potvin was in town anyway, the plan having been for him to attend Games 3, 4 and 6 of the semifinal series between the Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning at Nassau Coliseum. So when the Islanders called and told him they’d be hosting a watch party for Game 5 at the Old Barn, of course he showed up.

Potvin’s old teammate, John Tonelli, came as well, and so did 7,200 fans who each paid $10 to come in and watch the game on the center ice video board.

"The building means so much,’’ Potvin said of the Coliseum, which is hosting its final playoff run before the Islanders move into the new UBS Arena next season. "Yeah, there’s so many changes, but I did a walk-through … and the things that were coming out of my mind – I was standing right here when John Ziegler handed me the [Stanley] Cup, and Bobby Nystrom was in the corner, and JT [Tonelli] was all over the place.’’

The Islanders and Lightning were tied, 2-2, in the best-of-seven series, with the winner to move on to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 6 of the series will be back at the Coliseum on Wednesday. But some fans couldn’t wait to return.

"Basically, it’s being in the atmosphere with the rest of the fans, experience it all together and then, just, trying to soak in the Old Barn one last time, really,’’ said Peter Sekesan, 36, of Merrick when asked why he chose to attend the party as opposed to watching the game at home. "We were here for Game 4 the other night – I still haven’t recovered my voice – and I just figured … it was 10 bucks to get in, it went to a charity for a good cause, so now I can go in and really enjoy the Coliseum one more time.

"Unless we’re here for the final.’’

Money raised by ticket sales was going to the Islanders Children’s Foundation, which, according to the team website, "is dedicated to supporting the youth of the local community by providing opportunities to children.’’

Sekesan’s buddy, Brad Yeager, 35, of Riverhead, said he hoped by attending "to catch some more magic here in this old building.’’

"They call it the Barn, but it’s our Barn,’’ Yeager said. "It’s like, it could be a mess, but it’s your mess. You pack the best fans in hockey into it, it becomes a special, magical place for all Islander fans. It’s our home.’’

Fans tailgated in the parking lots of the arena before the doors opened at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. faceoff. Outside, Devin Robinson, owner/operator of Yes Men Outfitters, an Oyster Bay-based clothing line devoted to the Islanders and Long Island hockey, was doing solid business selling T-shirts that had the name "Long Island Saints,’’ a reference to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy calling the Isles the New York Saints. Sales were brisk, Robinson said.

"Fans kind of ran towards that nickname,’’ he said. "And we just kind of ran with it and we’re having a lot of fun.’’