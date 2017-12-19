TODAY'S PAPER
Sources: Islanders’ arena bid picked for Belmont Park

Jack Fenty (left), of Garden City, talks with

Jack Fenty (left), of Garden City, talks with Jon Ledecky, Islanders co-owner, along with his friends Tom Ilardi, Garden City, and Tommy Vanwallendael, of Garden City, during a train ride on the LIRR from Garden City to Atlantic Terminal. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
The Islanders’ proposal to build a new arena at Belmont Park was selected as the winning bid, according to people familiar with the situation.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the racetrack in which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to be on hand.

The Islanders’ bid includes an 18,000-seat, year-round arena that would host 150 events annually as well as 435,000-square feet of space for retail, a hotel with 200 to 250 rooms and a 10,000-square foot “innovation center” that would be developed with resident input.

The Islanders partners in the development include Sterling Project Development, a real estate firm run by the Mets’ Wilpon family, and Oak View Group, an arena development company partially funded by Madison Square Garden.

The proposal was selected over New York City FC, a professional soccer team partially owned by the Yankees. That bid called for a 26,000-seat open-air stadium in addition to 400,000 square-feet of space for retail, a 5.2-acre community park and a 2-acre soccer facility.

The Islanders left Nassau Coliseum in 2015 to play home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky has said the team will continue to play at Barclays Center through next season as they are contractually obligated to do.

The team is currently negotiating with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which operates Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum, on amending their lease. The window for those negotiations, according to their lease, closes on Jan. 1 and both sides have until Jan. 30 to formally deliver “opt-out” notices, a formality at this point.

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he was worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

