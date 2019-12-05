Barry Trotz constructed new forward lines trying to find the Islanders’ old form.

There were three new combinations to start Thursday night’s game against Vegas at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. And the changes were more radical than the subtle tinkering Trotz had done in the previous three games.

That included having burly Ross Johnston, usually a fourth-line physical presence, starting with top-line center Mathew Barzal. Johnston was a healthy scratch the previous four games and seven of the last eight. He has dressed for only 13 of the 27 games.

“I think we’re getting away from what we do,” the coach said. “We want to be predictable in what we do. Sometimes, you just want to paint the barn. They sort of want to pain a mural. That gets you in trouble. It takes the predictability out. When we were predictable and doing what we did in terms of systematic stuff, we were giving up a lot less chances and scoring a lot more goals. Sometimes, you’ve got to reset the brain and reset the lines.”

Forechecker and penalty killer Leo Komarov started with center Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier, two of the team’s better point producers.

And Derick Brassard, who settled into a top-six role as a right wing after being signed to center the third line, was back in the middle between captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

Trotz acknowledged the shift could endanger the production Brassard has provided.

“That’s what we’ve got to find out,” Trotz said. “[Playing center], that’s what we signed him to do.”

Clutterbuck OK

Right wing Cal Clutterbuck was in the lineup and opened the scoring after logging just 2:02 and missing the final two periods of Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss at Montreal. He took an unpenalized crosscheck to his face.

“My mouth was bleeding,” Clutterbuck said. “I was trying to get a stick on a point shot and then I was trying to fight my way to the net and I got crosschecked in the face.

“No stitches, it was the inside of my mouth,” Clutterbuck added. “I wasn’t feeling good at all. The trainers decided to make me take the rest of the game and see how I felt in the morning. I felt a little better [Wednesday] and today I feel pretty good.”

Next step

Forward Tom Kuhnhackl was moved to long-term injured reserve and loaned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport as the next step in his recovery from a left leg injury suffered Oct. 25 at Ottawa.

“The injury he’s had, you just need to go there and play,” Trotz said. “He’s missed a lot of time. Rehab, he’s done it through conditioning. Now he’s got to get his game, get his feet underneath him and hopefully he gets back here and practices.”

Kuhnhackl can play a maximum of three games for Bridgeport on the conditioning assignment unless he agrees to an Islanders’ request to extend it.

Isles files

Michael Dal Colle and rookies Noah Dobson and Otto Koivula were the healthy scratches…Semyon Varlamov started in net as the franchise record for rotating goalies to begin the season extended to 27 games.