Take a tour of the Islanders' new practice factility

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Islanders unveiled their newly renovated practice facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The New York Islanders video room is seen
Photo Credit: James Escher

The New York Islanders video room is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The New York Islanders training room includes hydrotherapeutic
Photo Credit: James Escher

The New York Islanders training room includes hydrotherapeutic pools as it is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders owner, left, and
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders owner, left, and general manager Garth Snow stroll down a hall bearing an illumination of the team's name as the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park is seen during a tour on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

A lit New York Islanders logo illuminates the
Photo Credit: James Escher

A lit New York Islanders logo illuminates the locker room of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park as it is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The changing room for the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: James Escher

The changing room for the New York Islanders is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight shows
Photo Credit: James Escher

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight shows off some features of the video room during a media tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight (standing)
Photo Credit: James Escher

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight (standing) shows off some features of the video room during a media tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The New York Islanders video room also affords
Photo Credit: James Escher

The New York Islanders video room also affords a climate controlled view of a practice rink as it is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight, left,
Photo Credit: James Escher

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight, left, chats with the media inside the locker room of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders owner, speaks with
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders owner, speaks with the media over lunch in the lounge of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight, front,
Photo Credit: James Escher

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight, front, chats with the media inside the locker room of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The changing room for the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: James Escher

The changing room for the New York Islanders is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

