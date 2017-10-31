The Islanders unveiled their newly renovated practice facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The New York Islanders video room is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The New York Islanders training room includes hydrotherapeutic pools as it is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders owner, left, and general manager Garth Snow stroll down a hall bearing an illumination of the team's name as the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park is seen during a tour on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

A lit New York Islanders logo illuminates the locker room of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park as it is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The changing room for the New York Islanders is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight shows off some features of the video room during a media tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight (standing) shows off some features of the video room during a media tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The New York Islanders video room also affords a climate controlled view of a practice rink as it is seen during a tour of the newly upgraded Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight, left, chats with the media inside the locker room of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders owner, speaks with the media over lunch in the lounge of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight, front, chats with the media inside the locker room of the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park during a tour of the newly upgraded facility on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.