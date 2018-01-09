NHL commissioner Gary Bettman toured the renovated Nassau Coliseum Tuesday to assess the improvements needed for the arena to host Islanders games while the team’s new home at Belmont Park is being built.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Brett Yormark and Long Island Association CEO Kevin Law also were at the meeting.

A source said there was a 30-minute meeting followed by a tour of the facility.

The Islanders and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment confirmed the meeting took place but declined further comment. Curran did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement last month, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment -- which operates both Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum -- said they are “prepared to facilitate any necessary enhancements” to the arena. At issue is what specifically needs to be done and who will pay for it.

The Coliseum, now named NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, reopened last March after an 18-month, $165-million renovation.

Last week, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league is open to the Islanders playing games at Nassau Coliseum while the team’s arena at Belmont Park is being built.

“I wouldn’t rule it out as a possibility,” Daly told Newsday in an email Tuesday.

Bettman had long maintained that the Coliseum was not a suitable place for the team to play, even on a temporary basis. He softened his stance at the December announcement that the Islanders had won the bid to redevelop the state-owned land around Belmont Park.

The Islanders played their home games at the Coliseum from the franchise’s birth in 1972 until 2015, when they moved to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ledecky has said the Islanders plan to play the 2018-19 season at Barclays Center, as per their arena lease. Where they play in the year — or years — after that season while they await their new arena at Belmont remains the biggest unanswered question.