SUNRISE, Fla. – There’s a chance the Islanders will have a much better idea of their playoff seeding after Thursday night’s game against the Panthers at BB&T Center.

Or, maybe not.

The Islanders open their season-concluding, two-game road trip holding second place in the Metropolitan Division and still with a chance to overtake the Capitals for their first division title since 1988. Or, with two regulation losses, they could slip as far back as fourth in the division.

The Capitals, who have a three-point lead on the Islanders, host the Canadiens on Thursday night while the third-place Penguins, two points back, host the Red Wings. The fourth-place Hurricanes, four points behind the Islanders, host the Devils.

The Islanders could secure at least second place in the division by earning at least one more point than the Penguins. If the Islanders win and the Capitals lose in regulation, that would set up a showdown for first place in the teams’ season-finale, Saturday night at Washington.

“You know what the standings are,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “You are scoreboard watching. Guys are fine in terms of focus but we do watch the standings and the other scores around the league.”

The Islanders, coming off Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, lost their two, early-season games to the Panthers, who are eliminated from playoff contention and have won three straight.

“There’s no pressure, you’re not in the playoffs,” Trotz said. “There’s no pressure in their room tonight. When you finally are out, there’s a mourning period and you realize, ‘Hey,’ I’m still a pro.’ But there’s no weight of pressure. They can do things. There’s not really any consequence other than pride.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’ve been on teams where we didn’t make the playoffs and we win eight of the last 10 and everybody is saying we’ll have a good year next year,” Trotz added. “But it’s a little bit of fool’s gold because there’s no pressure. Nobody is gripping their stick. They’re all having fun and they know on the weekend they’re going home.”

The Islanders lost, 3-2, in overtime, to the Panthers at Barclays Center on Oct. 24 and were beaten, 4-2, at Florida on Nov. 10. Robin Lehner made both those starts for the Islanders, but Thomas Greiss is expected to be in net for the Islanders on Thursday night.

Lehner missed Wednesday’s practice at East Meadow because of soreness, per Trotz, but participated in the Islanders’ sparse optional morning skate on Thursday, staying on the ice late to work with the extras.

It’s expected defenseman Thomas Hickey will enter the lineup for Johnny Boychuk, though the move is likely more to give Boychuk rest heading into the postseason.

Sam Montembeault, expected to start for the Panthers, will be the third different Florida goalie the Islanders have faced.

Right wing Jordan Eberle enters Thursday’s game on a three-point streak, with four goals and one assist in that span. He has scored five of his 19 goals in the previous five games.

The Panthers are missing the playoffs for the third straight season after the Islanders eliminated them in six games in the first round in 2016. The Panthers’ power play is ranked second in the NHL.

“They have good players,” Trotz said. “They shoot the puck. They have a net presence. They have four guys funneling to the net all the time.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (46-27-7)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anthony Beauvillier-Leo Komarov-Tom Kuhnhackl

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Thomas Hickey-Devon Toews

Thomas Greiss (22-14-2, 2.31 goals-against average, .926 save percentage)

Panthers (36-32-12)

Jonathan Huberdeau-Aleksander Barkov-Evgenii Dadonov

Mike Hoffman-Vincent Trocheck-Jayce Hawryluk

Frank Vatrano-Henrik Borgstrom-Colton Sceviour

Dryden Hunt-Riley Sheahan-Troy Brouwer

Mike Matheson-Aaron Ekblad

Keith Yandle-MacKenzie Weegar

Mark Pysyk-Josh Brown

Sam Montembeault (4-3-1, 3.30, .882)