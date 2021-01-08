That Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson was going to have an expanded role this season with Devon Toews traded to the Avalanche and Johnny Boychuk unable to play because of an eye injury was never in question.

But four practices into training camp, it’s become quite clear how integral Dobson will be to the Islanders. Dobson worked with the first power-play unit on Friday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, the first day of special teams’ drills at camp.

The right-handed Dobson manned the right point with fellow righty defenseman Ryan Pulock on the left side. Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle completed the top unit.

"I think he’s going to do an exceptional job up there," coach Barry Trotz said of Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018 who had one goal and six assists in 34 games as a rookie as the organization deliberately brought him along slowly.

"He’ll help us in two ways," Trotz added. "He’s a right-handed shot so if you want to get it over to Pully for his shot, the puck will slot in a more natural way. But, also, you have the deception of freezing that guy in the middle so he’s out of that lane by being a right shot."

Defenseman Nick Leddy worked with forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and Andrew Ladd on the second power-play unit.

Island Ice Ep. 63: Isles training camp, A. J. Mleczko, Andrew's Answers Andrew Gross talks about his observations from the start of Islanders training camp, plus an interview with analyst A. J. Mleczko and Andrew's Answers.

Isles files

The Islanders conducted their second scrimmage of camp. Oliver Wahlstrom, A.J. Greer and Austin Czarnik scored goals for the White squad against Semyon Varlamov and highly-touted Russian rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped every shot he faced in the 40 minutes of running time. Czarnik, signed as an unrestricted free agent after playing eight games for the Flames last season, participated for the first time in camp…Mathew Barzal and Tom Kuhnhackl (both unsigned) along with Simon Holmstrom (quarantining) and Dmytro Timashov (undisclosed) did not play in the scrimmage.