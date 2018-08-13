The Islanders have one of their top draft picks under contract.

Noah Dobson signed a three-year entry level deal with the Islanders, the team announced Monday. The 18-year-old was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft in June.

Dobson comes to the Islanders after a successful stint in the junior ranks. The defenseman won the Memorial Cup with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 69 points including 17 goals during his second season with the team. He added another 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) over 20 playoff games and was named to All-Star teams for the QMJHL and CHL Memorial Cup.

The offensive-minded Dobson projects as a top-four NHL defenseman but with the hope that he can play on the top pair.

“I haven’t set a timeline,” Dobson said in June when asked about his NHL future. “I want to get stronger this summer and come into [training] camp and be able to compete against men and give them a hard decision not to send me back to juniors.”

The Islanders selected Dobson at No. 12, one of two picks made in the first round. They used the No. 11 pick on winger Oliver Wahlstrom, who will play college hockey at Boston College.