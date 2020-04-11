LI native and director Judd Apatow connects with Islanders great Bobby Nystrom on Twitter
Director Judd Apatow, who grew up in Syosset, has accepted Bobby Nystrom’s Twitter invitation to re-connect.
Apatow posted a picture on his Instagram account on Thursday of him as a youth posing with the Islanders’ legend and the Stanley Cup in 1980, explaining Nystrom was “a neighbor of my friend Michael Schwartz in his condo community in Syosset.”
Found this photo! I have been looking for it for a decade. This is me and Bobby Nystrom and the Stanley Cup. He was a neighbor of my friend Michael Schwartz in this condo community in Syosset. This was 1980 and I was 12. I think they let each Islander take it home for one day and everyone in the neighborhood came over to see it. It was a childhood highlight for sure. I chose to keep my shirt on for the photo which I do not regret. @bobnystrom23 Thanks for being a great guy!
Nystrom then recorded a video via the team’s Twitter account on Friday, saying he had seen Apatow’s photo and that it brought back “a lot of good memories of Syosset and the championships.” He invited Apatow to join him for an Islanders’ game whenever play is resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apatow responded, via Twitter, “I am in! Thanks Bobby! You were always kind to everyone when we were kids and it meant the world to us. See you at a game – hopefully it won’t be too far in the future.”
