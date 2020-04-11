Director Judd Apatow, who grew up in Syosset, has accepted Bobby Nystrom’s Twitter invitation to re-connect.

Apatow posted a picture on his Instagram account on Thursday of him as a youth posing with the Islanders’ legend and the Stanley Cup in 1980, explaining Nystrom was “a neighbor of my friend Michael Schwartz in his condo community in Syosset.”

Nystrom then recorded a video via the team’s Twitter account on Friday, saying he had seen Apatow’s photo and that it brought back “a lot of good memories of Syosset and the championships.” He invited Apatow to join him for an Islanders’ game whenever play is resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hey @JuddApatow, we’ve got a message for you from Bobby Nystrom! 👏 What do you think about re-living some of those childhood memories when hockey is back?? pic.twitter.com/VGoj0cG1xS https://t.co/IFoW7eQnK5 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) Apr 101, 2020

Apatow responded, via Twitter, “I am in! Thanks Bobby! You were always kind to everyone when we were kids and it meant the world to us. See you at a game – hopefully it won’t be too far in the future.”