TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
54° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

LI native and director Judd Apatow connects with Islanders great Bobby Nystrom on Twitter

Judd Apatow arrives for the 72nd Annual Directors

Judd Apatow arrives for the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ritz Carlton on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Director Judd Apatow, who grew up in Syosset, has accepted Bobby Nystrom’s Twitter invitation to re-connect.

Apatow posted a picture on his Instagram account on Thursday of him as a youth posing with the Islanders’ legend and the Stanley Cup in 1980, explaining Nystrom was “a neighbor of my friend Michael Schwartz in his condo community in Syosset.”

Nystrom then recorded a video via the team’s Twitter account on Friday, saying he had seen Apatow’s photo and that it brought back “a lot of good memories of Syosset and the championships.” He invited Apatow to join him for an Islanders’ game whenever play is resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apatow responded, via Twitter, “I am in! Thanks Bobby! You were always kind to everyone when we were kids and it meant the world to us. See you at a game – hopefully it won’t be too far in the future.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso triples against the Mets' Pete Alonso in favor of all-Arizona MLB season
Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders shoots the Barzal focused on resuming season, not contract negotiations
A general view of Clover Park prior to Latest plan for MLB includes realigned divisions, spring sites
Giants defensive end Justin Tuck celebrates after beating Tuck proud of Giants' two Super Bowl wins over Patriots
In this May 31, 1989, file photo, former Ex-Rangers coach Tom Webster, 71, dies
Islanders center Mathew Barzal looks on against the Barzal finds other outlets to make up for lack of competition 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search