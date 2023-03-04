Islanders rally for four goals in third to defeat Red Wings

The Islanders scored all of their goals in the third period, including two within two minutes, 28 seconds, for a crucial 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena in Pierre Engvall’s debut with the team.

The Islanders (32-25-8), in a seven-team battle for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots, moved seven points ahead of the Red Wings, who have played three fewer games.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots while Magnus Hellberg made 32 saves for the Red Wings (28-25-9), who are in an 0-4-1 skid but were 19-0-2 when leading after two periods before Saturday.

Engvall, 26, who skated on Bo Horvat’s top line with Anders Lee, was acquired from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday for a third-round pick in 2024.

The Islanders tied it at 1-1 at 2:11 of the third period as Zach Parise got a good look at an open net from the left on the rebound of Kyle Palmieri’s initial shot. Defenseman Sebastian Aho started the sequence with a slick skating move to get the puck over the blue line.

Lee made it 2-1 at 4:39, deflecting Hudson Fasching’s shot after Casey Cizikas won an offensive zone faceoff from Dylan Larkin. Noah Dobson’s power-play goal from the slot made it 3-1 at 15:41 and Lee’s second goal capped the scoring at 17:22.

The Red Wings finally took a 1-0 lead on Larkin’s power-play goal at 18:59 of the second period after the Islanders’ Josh Bailey missed the net off a two-on-one shorthanded rush led by Cizikas. The Red Wings came back up ice and Larkin was left alone off the right post.

The Islanders, now on a 5-2-1 spurt, were strong off the opening faceoff and took the game’s first eight shots. Hellberg eventually stopped all 16 shots he faced over the first 20 minutes.