Islanders

Islanders wary of Oilers with their new coach Jay Woodcroft

Oilers head coach Todd McLellan, right, encourages his team as assistant coach Jay Woodcroft, left, looks on during the third period of an NHL game against the Bruins in Boston ono Nov. 26, 2017. Credit: AP/Mary Schwalm

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Oilers opened their three-game homestand with back-to-back losses to Vegas and Chicago, which is why Jay Woodcroft and not the fired Dave Tippett was behind their bench on Friday night against the Islanders at Rogers Place.

If anything, that left the Islanders even more wary of the offensively-dangerous Oilers.

"It’s a clean slate for the entire team over there and everyone’s looking to make their first impression on the new coach," Matt Martin said. "They’ve got two of the best players in the world (Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl)."

The Oilers, who have also added the talented but troubled Evander Kane, won nine of their first 10 but have played sub-.500 hockey since then.

"You always will have the initial adrenaline because it’s probably put on the players when there is a coaching change," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "Usually, that initial game, you’re going to get a lot of energy, a lot of commitment. There’s a responsibility to that group to respond after a coaching change."

Varly likely for Saturday

Semyon Varlamov will be the likely starter on Saturday night at Calgary after Ilya Sorokin started against the Oilers.

Sorokin started back-to-back games on Oct. 23-24 in wins at Arizona and Vegas with Varlamov still unavailable after missing training camp. Varlamov appeared in back-to-back games as he started a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Nov. 15, then came on in relief in the second period of a 6-1 loss at Florida the next day after Sorokin allowed four first-period goals.

The Islanders are 2-5-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Isles files

Kyle Palmieri rejoined the team in Edmonton after missing Wednesday night’s 6-3 win at Vancouver as his wife gave birth to their first child. He was a healthy scratch along with Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Sebastian Aho.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

