This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 43° Good Evening
Overcast 43° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders fall to Edmonton in overtime on Connor McDavid’s goal

McDavid converted a spin-a-rama pass from Leon Draisaitl to snap the winner past Thomas Greiss.

The Oilers' Connor McDavid is defended by the

The Oilers' Connor McDavid is defended by the Islanders' Johnny Boychuk during a game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Connor McDavid scored 38 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 Oilers win over the Islanders at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Cam Talbot made 36 saves as the Islanders controlled play most of the night, but after Mathew Barzal misfired on a feed from John Tavares in the overtime the Oilers raced down and McDavid converted a spin-a-rama pass from Leon Draisaitl to snap the winner past Thomas Greiss.

Jordan Eberle scored against his former team to tie the game at 4:43 of the second off yet another assist from Barzal. The Oilers took the lead on Draisaitl’s breakaway goal at 1:59 of the second after Milan Lucic stole the puck from Jason Chimera and sent Draisaitl away.

Talbot was superb in the third period for the Oilers, turning aside all 13 Islanders shots as the Oilers put just two on Greiss.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball Dinwiddie’s start a Rocky Mountain high
Giants quarterback Eli Manning  walks off the field Manning must share media time with rookie Webb
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina celebrates forward Kristaps Porzingis' basket Hornacek not surprised Porzingis won Player of Week
Jets quarterback Josh McCown scrambles away from Bills McCown confident Jets’ offense can keep improving
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) speaks with the Giants reinstate Jenkins from suspension
Aaron Judge and manager Joe Girardi of the Judge surprised Girardi won’t be back with Yankees