Connor McDavid scored 38 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 Oilers win over the Islanders at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Cam Talbot made 36 saves as the Islanders controlled play most of the night, but after Mathew Barzal misfired on a feed from John Tavares in the overtime the Oilers raced down and McDavid converted a spin-a-rama pass from Leon Draisaitl to snap the winner past Thomas Greiss.

Jordan Eberle scored against his former team to tie the game at 4:43 of the second off yet another assist from Barzal. The Oilers took the lead on Draisaitl’s breakaway goal at 1:59 of the second after Milan Lucic stole the puck from Jason Chimera and sent Draisaitl away.

Talbot was superb in the third period for the Oilers, turning aside all 13 Islanders shots as the Oilers put just two on Greiss.