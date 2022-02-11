It’s back to basics for Anthony Beauvillier.

The speedy skater is usually among the Islanders’ top six forwards. But Friday night’s game against the Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton marked Beauvillier’s second straight on Casey Cizikas’ identity-setting fourth line with Matt Martin.

"It was great playing with these two," Beauvillier said prior to Friday’s match. "Two predictable guys that play a hard game. I thought we did a really good job of playing pucks, creating loose pucks, and getting on the forecheck."

Coach Barry Trotz unveiled new lines on Wednesday night as the Islanders opened a four-game trip with a 6-3 win over the Canucks. Cal Clutterbuck was elevated off Cizikas’ right wing to Mathew Barzal’s top line, Beauvillier was taken off Brock Nelson’s second line in favor of burly Ross Johnston, typically a bottom-six forward.

Beauvillier responded with an assist in 12:23. Both Cizikas and Martin had goals.

"We mixed it up," Trotz said. "Is that a one-off or is that something we can sustain? When you win, you’re more inclined to keep your lines fairly intact. The initial impact of changing some of those lines, it got certain guys attention."

With the Islanders desperate for wins as they entered Friday’s game 15 points out of a playoff spot, Trotz is also more inclined to switch things up quickly if the production is not coming.

Though Beauvillier has mostly been used on Nelson’s trio, he also got a one-game shot playing on Barzal’s left wing. Trotz has struggled to find the right complement for Barzal and power forward Anders Lee as a top line.

"You want to go with the hot players," Trotz said. "We’ve got to go with guys that are going. If you’re maybe not having a good period or a few good shifts, you may get bumped back in the lineup. Don’t take it personal. It’s about trying to do what’s right for that moment. We’ve got to get things done."

Beauvillier, with seven goals and nine assists in his first 37 games, is typically a streaky player. He went 15 games during one stretch this season without a goal and Wednesday’s assist was just his third point in seven games.

But his primary assist against the Canucks also showed why Beauvillier’s skating and passing ability could fit well with Cizikas and Martin, two physical, straight-line players.

Beauvillier created puck possession for himself with a physical forecheck, then quickly found Cizikas at the crease for the Islanders’ fourth of five first-period goals.

"A guy like Beau, he’s been on a little bit more skilled line," Trotz said. "But, playing with guys like Casey, you also get opportunities for a lot of different loose pucks that they create through their work and their physicality and their strength on the puck and their net presence. Beau actually ends up being a little bit of a distributor."

Beauvillier’s responsible two-way game also fits with Cizikas and Martin as the fourth line is relied upon both for a physical presence and solid play in the defensive zone.

Still, chances are Beauvillier will eventually wind up back among the Islanders’ top six forwards. If so, it may be because, as Trotz hopes, the simple nature of Cizikas and Martin’s game could act as a catalyst to spark Beauvillier into one of his scoring spurts.

"Just predictability, going after pucks," Beauvillier said. "Marty’s a big guy. He creates space for me on the ice. Casey, he just works so hard and makes my life a little easier. Just trying to find loose pucks. Just a simple game. Go back to basics and go from there."