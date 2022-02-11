Islanders reach midpoint of season with loss to Oilers

The Islanders’ scoring chances and odd-man rushes kept coming for a second straight game. This time, though, the goals did not follow.

So they reached the midpoint of their season — the last NHL team to do so — with a frustrating 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Islanders (17-18-6) will play in Calgary on Saturday night after opening this four-game road trip with a 6-3 win in Vancouver on Wednesday. Ilya Sorokin, not as sharp as he was against the Canucks, made 33 saves against Edmonton.

The Oilers (24-18-3), who got two primary assists from Connor McDavid, were playing their first game for new coach Jay Woodcroft. He was promoted from their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield to replace the fired Dave Tippett.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz kept his shaken-up lines intact from Wednesday’s win. Cal Clutterbuck stayed on Mathew Barzal’s top line. Ross Johnston skated on Brock Nelson’s second line and Anthony Beauvillier, usually a top-six forward, was on Casey Cizikas’ right wing.

The Islanders scored five goals in the first period against the Canucks and again started strong on Friday. But maligned goalie Mike Smith (37 saves), who had not earned a victory since Oct. 16 and brought a dismal 3.83 goals-against average and .890 save percentage into his ninth appearance of the season, turned aside all 19 shots he faced in the first 20 minutes.

That included stretching out his left pad to deny Mathew Barzal at the post on a power-play rush at 17:06.

Defenseman Cody Ceci’s blue-line slap shot beat a screened Sorokin to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead with 56.6 seconds left in the first period.

Zach Hyman’s 100th career goal — he kept the puck on a two-on-one and beat Sorokin underneath his glove from the left circle — made it 2-0 at 10:17 of the second period. By then, Zach Parise couldn’t convert on a two-on-none chance with defenseman Noah Dobson at 3:44 of the second period — the Islanders also failed to score on two two-on-none rushes against the Canucks — and Smith got low to deny defenseman Adam Pelech at the post on a two-on-one chance at 4:08.

Smith also turned aside Cizikas as he got to the net at 18:38 of the second period. But Beauvillier’s power-play goal from the top of the left circle cut the Oilers’ lead to 2-1 at 15:04.

Beauvillier hit the crossbar on a two-on-one rush at 1:17 of the third period and the Oilers regained a two-goal lead on Jesse Puljujarvi’s power-play goal at 9:14 of the third period, just three seconds after defenseman Scott Mayfield tripped McDavid. Puljujarvi beat Sorokin through his pads from the low slot while falling to the ice.