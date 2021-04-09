Barry Trotz anticipated the topic of Oliver Wahlstrom's availability.

"I know the next question will be about Wahlstrom," the Islanders coach said before Friday night’s game against the Rangers at Nassau Coliseum. "He would be able to play today but we’re going to maximize our roster right now so we don’t have to expose anybody [to waivers]."

The rookie right wing was out of the lineup for a second straight game after playing in 32 of the previous 33 games and notching nine goals and seven assists.

The Islanders needed two roster spots opened with Wednesday’s acquisition of forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the Devils. Wahlstrom does not need waivers to be re-assigned to the taxi squad.

There is a 23-player maximum on NHL roster only until Monday’s trade deadline.

"We’re trying to maximize our roster for depth for the long term," said Trotz, adding Wahlstrom skated on Friday morning after missing the end of the first period of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the visiting Capitals.

"I think he’s really valuable for us," Trotz said. "I think he’s a young player that has a pretty good impact on our game, especially our power play.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Wahlly never really has played a long season. He’s played college hockey. You play two games and then you don’t play until the next weekend. This is a mental grind for young players. He has fallen off just a little bit, but his production is good."

On waivers

The Islanders placed 25-year-old goalie Ken Appleby, who has played two games this season for their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, on waivers. Appleby, a pro since 2015, was playing on an AHL contract. If he clears, he’ll be able to sign an NHL deal and then the Islanders could use him as their goalie to expose in this summer’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.