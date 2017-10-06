The Islanders opener their 2017-18 NHL at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6, 2017.
Dennis Seidenberg #4 of the New York Islanders can't block the puck as the shot from Ryan Murray #27 of the Columbus Blue Jackets gets past Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders for a goal during the second period on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of the game against the New York Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Johnny Boychuk #55 of the New York Islanders throws a punch while fighting with Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen, right, of Finland, skates past New York Islanders' Nick Leddy during the second period on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates the puck up the ice and away from Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders during the second period on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Sonny Milano #22 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates after scoring his first NHL career goal during the first period of the game against the New York Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
New York Islanders' Nick Leddy, right, knocks the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones during the second period Oct. 6, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Gabriel Carlsson of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked by Jason Chimera of the New York Islanders while chasing after the puck during the first period on October 6, 2017.
Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders battle for control of the puck during the first period on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders and Zac Dalpe #36 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for control of the puck during the first period on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
John Tavares of the New York Islanders watches as Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.
Sonny Milano of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by Jack Johnson #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets after scoring a goal during the first period against the Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets high-fives fans as he walks the blue carpet prior to the start of the game against the New York Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano celebrates his goal against the Islanders during the first period Oct. 6, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg, right, knocks the puck away from the Islanders' Josh Bailey during the first period on Oct. 6, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the season opener against the Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the New York Islanders on October 6, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, left, tries to control the puck as the Islanders' Casey Cizikas defends during the first period Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
