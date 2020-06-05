The Islanders have met all health and safety guidelines and will be able to open their training facility in East Meadow on Monday as part of the NHL’s Phase 2 reopening for small-group workouts without coaches.

But Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said he’s not sure how many players will walk through the door on Monday as the NHL moves toward trying to restart a season that was put on pause on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have satisfied all the protocols,” Lamoriello said on a teleconference on Friday. “We have checked all the boxes.”

But Lamoriello added the workouts were a “very voluntary situation.” He estimated a third of the Islanders’ roster has remained in the Long Island area.

The NHL gave the green light on Thursday for Phase 2 reopening. A maximum of six players are allowed in the building at once to either skate or work out off-ice. The team offices remain closed and Northwell Health Ice Center is still closed to the public.

The NHL also announced on Thursday the final details of its return-to-play format, including best-of-seven series through all four rounds of the 16-team playoffs and reseeding within each conference after each round rather than a postseason bracket.

The seventh-seeded Islanders will face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in a best-of-five qualifying series, with the winner advancing to the playoffs and the loser entering the NHL’s draft lottery.

“I’m totally supportive of what decisions have been made,” Lamoriello said.

Lamoriello added he had no update or comment on efforts to sign Russian goalie Ilya Sorokin, whose KHL contract with CSKA Moscow expired on April 30 and who has indicated a desire to finally come to North America. The Islanders drafted in the third round in 2014 and Sorokin has been a playoff MVP in the KHL.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said it was the league’s preference that players who sign contracts now not be made eligible for any remaining play this season, unlike past seasons. Both Sorokin’s representation and Lamoriello are likely waiting for a resolution before trying to finalize a deal.