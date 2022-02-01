The Islanders had to have this game, just as they must have Wednesday night’s game against the expansion Seattle Kraken. And it was just as crucial to have Ryan Pulock back in their lineup if they are to make a playoff push.

The top-pair defenseman was activated off long-term injured reserve and finally made his long-awaited return after missing 25 games as the Islanders overwhelmed the Senators, 4-1, on Tuesday night at UBS Arena in the penultimate match of a seven-game homestand leading into the All-Star break.

The Islanders (16-16-6) snapped a two-game losing streak but remain 17 points behind the Bruins, who have played five extra games, for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

Ilya Sorokin (26 saves), making his second straight start after coach Barry Trotz alternated goalies for nine games, made a game-changing stop in the second period and Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line with Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom played one of its best games of the season. Defenseman Scott Mayfield set up two goals with picture-perfect passing.

Anton Forsberg stopped 26 shots for the Senators (14-22-4), who beat the Oilers, 3-2, in overtime on Monday night at Ottawa.

The Islanders have dealt with numerous lineup absences this rocky season but none has had the long-term impact of Pulock being unavailable.

Pulock suffered what is believed to be a foot injury on Nov. 15 — before the Islanders opened their new $1.1 billion arena — and was initially expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Instead, it turned into two and a half months.

"He’s such a big piece of our team," Matt Martin said. "He’s been a dynamic defenseman for us the last number of years. That’s going to give us a huge boost. He’s a rock back there for us on both sides of the puck.

"Having him back will be a big boost for us getting back to the way we’re accustomed to playing."

Pulock’s return allowed left-shooting Andy Greene to return to his natural side as he was paired with the right-shooting Pulock.

The Islanders took control with a dominant second period, starting with Sorokin going into a split to rob Alex Formenton as he skated in alone at 7:35. That preserved the 1-1 tie that Wahlstrom broke just 67 seconds later as he got the crease to backhand the rebound of defenseman Zdeno Chara’s initial shot through Forsberg’s pads.

Mathew Barzal’s one-timer from the left circle — maybe the NHL wants to send a late invite to him for the hardest shot competition for All-Star weekend — made it 3-1 at 15:50. Mayfield set up the score with a lengthy, pinpoint feed from the right point, leaving Barzal to exclaim "What a pass!" as he celebrated with him.

Mayfield, from the right wall, also set up All-Star defenseman Adam Pelech’s forehand-to-backhand move at the crease to make it 4-1 at 7:44 of the third period.

Pulock’s first shift resulted in the Senators’ scoring the game’s first goal at 1:56 of the first period as the Islanders were caught in a bad line change. Defenseman Nick Holden, left unchecked in the left circle, sent a shot that popped over Sorokin’s shoulder and off the goalie’s back.

But Pulock was also on the ice as the Islanders tied it at 1 on Anthony Beauvillier’s power-play goal as he got to a loose puck near the right post at 18:07 of the first period.

The Senators entered the game 16-for-16 on the penalty kill in their past six games and also kept the Islanders unsuccessful on their first man advantage.

Notes & quotes: Rookie defenseman Robin Salo was re-assigned to the Islanders’ taxi squad to create a roster spot for Pulock . . . Casey Cizikas returned after a one-game absence because of a non-COVID-19 illness . . . Bridgeport’s Jakub Skarek, the Islanders’ third-round pick in 2018, was named the AHL goalie of the month after going 5-0-2 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in January.