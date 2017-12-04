SUNRISE, Fla. — The second period on Monday night saw veteran goalie Roberto Luongo helped off the ice, Cal Clutterbuck bear-hugged by John Tavares to keep from storming the ice and three goals that pushed the Islanders to a lead.

The Islanders let that edge slip, went to a shootout and grabbed the extra point on Mathew Barzal’s lone shootout goal in a 5-4 win over the Panthers. Barzal had two great, self-created chances in overtime that were turned aside and Jaroslav Halak finished with 39 saves, plus a stop on Jonathan Huberdeau to end the shootout.

“It was kind of a crazy game, I had a couple good chances in OT,” said Barzal. “We wanted that second point and we got it.”

The Islanders have a quick turnaround to face the dangerous Lightning in Tampa on Tuesday.

The Islanders likely wanted to maintain their late push and try to expand their lead. Instead, a bit of puck-watching led to another tie.

On a Panthers dump-in, Calvin de Haan got taken down and three other Islanders got caught napping as Vincent Trocheck fed Denis Malgin for a quick shot past Halak to make it 4-4 at 5:06 of the third.

Things went from mild to wild rather suddenly in the second period. The first was a sleepy 20 minutes, with Keith Yandle putting the Panthers up at 10:25 and Anders Lee answering at 13:51.

Just 2:31 into the second, Luongo stretched to turn aside Ryan Pulock’s slap shot and then crumpled to the ice and had to come out.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

James Reimer came in cold and almost immediately surrendered a goal on Thomas Hickey’s shot for the first Islanders lead of the game.

That’s when the real stuff hit the fan. With the Islanders already killing a penalty, a post-whistle scrum ensued in the corner of the Isles zone and Clutterbuck was deemed to have been overzealous in his manhandling of Trocheck, so referee Ian Walsh issued the only penalty to Clutterbuck to give the Panthers a 55-second five on three.

Clutterbuck and Doug Weight disagreed, to put it mildly. Two seconds after Jordan Eberle stepped out of the penalty box, Aaron Ekblad wired a wrist shot past Halak to tie it.

After another scrum at even strength produced no penalties, Clutterbuck continued to give Walsh an earful from the bench, prompting a minor and misconduct for unsportsmanlike behavior — and the sight of Tavares body-hugging Clutterbuck to keep him from hopping the boards to continue his chat. On the power play, Aleksander Barkov snapped one past Halak to restore the Florida lead at 10:34.

Said Clutterbuck: “The second penalty was entirely my fault, I just lost my head there. The first, I’ll never feel bad about that. It’s a 20-year-old kid getting roughed up in the corner and I got grabbed the same way I grabbed [Trocheck] . . . I was real happy the way we responded. But it’s something I’ve got to make sure I don’t do again.”

Josh Ho-Sang fed Brock Nelson down the middle for the tying goal at 16:19 and Tavares swept one between Reimer’s legs at 18:21 to give the Isles the lead heading to the third.

“It’s not a good penalty, but let’s just say I gave him a get-out-of-jail-free card,” said Weight about Clutterbuck. “I was PO’d I got everybody revved up on the bench. He and I will have a little serenity session on the plane and we’ll be better.”