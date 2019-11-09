The Islanders extended their point streak to 12 games as they edged the Panthers, 2-1, in a Saturday matinee at Barclays Center.

Thomas Greiss made 37 saves for the Islanders (12-3-1) while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots for the Panthers (7-4-5).

Both top-line right wing Jordan Eberle, activated off injured reserve after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Nick Leddy, who had been out three games with a lower-body injury, returned to the Islanders’ lineup.

But the Islanders, on an 11-0-1 run, played the third period on Saturday without sparkplug center Casey Cizikas, who took a shot from Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad off his left knee in the first period.

Eberle left the Islanders’ 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 12 late in the third period after a hard check from defenseman Mike Matheson appeared to buckle his right leg.

The Islanders' 10-game winning streak, the second longest in franchise history, was snapped in Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins in Brooklyn as they could not hold a three-goal lead in the third period.

The Islanders again on Saturday had a third-period lead disappear as Alexsander Barkov’s power-play goal at 6:12 tied the game at 1-1. But defenseman Scott Mayfield threw the puck on net from the right just 38 seconds later and it bounced off Brian Boyle and defenseman Anton Stralman and past Bobrovsky for a 2-1 lead.

Barkov had an apparent second power-play goal waved off at 14:35 of the third period because of a high stick.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mathew Barzal, showing patience to move across the crease and lift a backhander, had given the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period, seconds after the Islanders’ first power play expired. An apparent power-play goal off the opening faceoff of the man advantage was nullified as captain Anders Lee was ruled to have made incidental contact with Bobrovsky.

Cizikas returned in the second period before exiting for good, though coach Barry Trotz moved him in between Ross Johnston and Cole Bardreau and placed Josh Bailey in Cizikas’ usual spot with Cal Clutterbuck and Michael Dal Colle.