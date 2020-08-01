TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders

Stanley Cup qualifiers Game 1: Islanders vs. Panthers

Scenes from the Islanders 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff qualifying series on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Toronto.

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) strips
Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) strips the puck from New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal on Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau celebrates his goal as Florida
Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) celebrates a goal by teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau, not pictured, as Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) and teammates Frank Vatrano (77) and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) look on during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Florida Panthers left wing Erik Haula (56) waits
Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Florida Panthers left wing Erik Haula (56) waits for the pass as New York Islanders defenseman Devon Toews (25), Scott Mayfield (24), and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) look on during the first period in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) tries
Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) tries to keep the puck from Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Florida Panthers stand on the ice during
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

The Florida Panthers stand on the ice during the national anthem prior to Game One against the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 01: The New York
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 01: The New York Islanders stand on the ice during the national anthem prior to Game One against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

A detailed view of a board with the
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

A detailed view of a board with the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders logo is seen prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

The Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders warm up prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Islanders warm up prior to Game One
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 01: The New York Islanders warm up prior to Game One against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 1, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

