The Islanders play the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their qualifying series for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Aug. 5, 2020, in Toronto.

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates his goal with teammate Anthony Beauvillier (18) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) as Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skate in during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a wrap-a-round attempt from New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) as defenseman Anton Stralman (6) keeps close during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates his goal with teammates Keith Yandle (3) Jonathan Huberdeau (11) after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) tries to check New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) checks New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.