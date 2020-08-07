Isles vs. Panthers Game 4 photos

The Islanders play the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their qualifying series on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Toronto.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) gets away from Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29), second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the Florida Panthers, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by teammates Derick Brassard #10 and Devon Toews #25 after Nelson scored in the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Erik Haula #56 of the Florida Panthers and Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders wait to face off to start the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers stops a shot by Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders in the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by teammates Mathew Barzal #13 and Ryan Pulock #6 after he scored his second goal of the game in the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal as Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers is unable to make the save in the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 7, 2020 in Toronto

Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders and Noel Acciari #55 of the Florida Panthers fight for position in the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders guards his net as Jonathan Huberdeau #11 of the Florida Panthers and Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders wrap around the net in the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders stretches during warm ups before the game against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 07, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.