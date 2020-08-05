Isles drop Game 3 to Panthers

The Islanders did a lot of undisciplined things they know they can’t do against the Panthers.

As a result, there will be a Game 4 in this best-of-five qualifying series on Friday as the Islanders failed to sweep the Panthers.

The Panthers went 2-for-5 on the power play in a 3-2 win on Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Islanders could not capitalize on three power play chances but made it close on Brock Nelson’s goal at 18:33 of the third period with Semyon Varlamov (19 saves) off for an extra skater and Panthers defenseman Mackenzie Weegar having to retreat to the bench after his helmet popped off.

In NHL history, only one team in 56 tries – the Islanders in 1985 – has rallied from a 2-0 series deficit in the best-of-five format.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots for the Panthers.

The Islanders gave the potent Panthers’ power play, ranked 10th during the regular season, a trio of gifts.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield lifted the puck over the glass for a delay of game at 5:00 of the first period, though the Islanders killed that off. But Eric Haula beat Varlamov from inside the left circle for a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the second period after the Islanders were called for too many men.

Then, Mike Hoffman’s power-play one-timer from the right circle just 41 seconds into the third period gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead after Varlamov was called for delay of game for playing the puck in the trapezoid.

The Islanders' other two penalties – Derick Brassard’s boarding call in the second period and a high stick by captain Anders Lee in the third period – both came in the offensive zone.



Haula’s power-play goal briefly snapped the Islanders into gear in Game 3. Nelson’s line with Josh Bailey and Beauvillier hemmed the Panthers in for a long stretch – defenseman Anton Stralman had a shift that lasted three minutes, three seconds – and defenseman Ryan Pulock hit the post at 9:03 of the second period. In the same sequence, Bobrovsky made a blocker save on Beauvillier and Bailey hit a post, too.

The Islanders finally tied it 1-1 at 16:26 of the second period as Beauvillier, pushing the puck up the ice during a line shift, found Jean-Gabriel Pageau open in the right circle after coming off the bench.

But the Panthers took their first two-goal lead of the series as Brian Boyle made it 3-1 at 2:48 of the third period after defenseman Devon Toews misplayed the puck.

The Islanders weathered an early push from the desperate Panthers to start the first period and wound up with the better opportunities over the opening 20 minutes. The best came as Andy Greene – in the lineup for a second straight game with defenseman Johnny Boychuk still out with a suspected head injury suffered in Game 1 – sent a head-man pass to spring Jordan Eberle for a breakaway at 11:29. But Bobrovsky got his blocker on Eberle’s backhander.

The Islanders’ best defensive play came with the teams skating four-on-four late in the second period as defenseman Nick Leddy prevented Noel Acciari from getting off an attempt on a breakaway without drawing a penalty.