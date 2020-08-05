TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Beauvillier continues to produce for Islanders

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau, left, and Anthony Beauvillier

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau, left, and Anthony Beauvillier celebrate Pageau's goal at 16:26 of the first period against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualification Round at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Anthony Beauvillier’s strong series against the Panthers continued despite the Islanders’ 3-2 loss in Wednesday’s Game 3 of their best-of-five qualifying series.

The left wing, pushing the puck deep into the Panthers’ zone, set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s second-period equalizer, giving him a goal and two assists in the three games. Beauvillier tied for the team high with four shots in 17:54 of ice time and also had four other attempts miss the net.

“Just tried to get a little forecheck going, it’s better than getting it deep,” Beauvillier said of his assist. “I wanted to create something, give the guys some time on the ice. It ended up working out.”

Defenseman Devon Toews, with three assists, is the only other Islander with a point in all three games.

Ho-Sang to KHL

Josh Ho-Sang, the 28th overall pick in 2014 who had seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games with the Islanders and was loaned to the Blues’ AHL affiliate in San Antonio in February, has reportedly signed a one-year deal to play in the KHL next season.

Ho-Sang is an impending restricted free agent – the Islanders had little interest in re-signing him – and must wait until the Islanders’ season ends to join his Russian squad.

Notes & quotes

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk remained out with a suspected concussion after taking an illegal check to the head from Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson in Game 1. Coach Barry Trotz said there was no update on Boychuk . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield had a game-high five blocked shots . . . Matheson, who was fined $2,500 by the NHL on Tuesday for his high stick on Brock Nelson in Game 2, was a healthy scratch for Game 3. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville made wholesale lineup changes, also scratching Frank Vatrano, Colton Sceviour and Brady Keeper and inserting Josh Brown, Dominic Toninato, Lucas Wallmark and Dryden Hunt.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

