A lot of things went wrong for the Islanders in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. But one of the things that stood out the most in their six-goal loss was the fact that they allowed three power play goals in six times shorthanded.

It could have been worse. The Lightning’s last two power plays – including a five-on-three for one minute and 49 seconds late in the third period – came when they were already up, 8-2. At that point, the Lightning had taken their foot off the gas, and weren’t even attacking the Islanders’ net with the two-man advantage.

So before Game 2 of the series Wednesday night, the question was put to Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, one of their top penalty killers: Going forward in the series, what does the penalty-killing unit have to do better than it did in Game 1?

“Well, obviously just be more disciplined,’’ Pageau said in a pregame Zoom media interview before Game 2. “I think not only [do we need to] stay out of the box, but be disciplined in our plays, too. Be more ‘firm,’ I think, on our clear-outs; more solid on winning draws; block shots. There's a lot of details involved in the PK, and I thought we did a really good job against the Flyers (no power play goals allowed in 13 chances). But that's in the past now. And we just got to focus and look forward on what we can do better.’’

It didn’t help in Game 1 that Pageau and Andy Greene, one of the top penalty-killing defensemen, took three penalties between them, and Leo Komarov, another penalty-killing forward, wasn’t in the lineup. For Game 2, the status of Cal Clutterbuck, another key penalty-killing forward, was a game-time decision, after he left Game 1 during the second period, injured while blocking a shot.

Tampa Bay was fifth-best in the league on the power play in the regular season, scoring on 23.1% of their opportunities. They entered Wednesday at 22% (nine goals in 41 opportunities) in the playoffs. Islanders coach Barry Trotz conceded a power-play unit that good is going to “hit at a pretty high rate,’’ but he said there are things the Islanders will need to do better on the kill going forward.

“We overpursued on some pucks [in Game 1],’’ Trotz said. “You have to understand their power play. They've got guys that can really move it. They can move it into real small windows, and they can bomb some pucks from up top. So, you've got a lot of elements on that power play: they’ve got some shooters; they’ve got some net presence. They have a little bit of everything.

“I thought we had a couple chances [in Game 1] to clear a couple of pucks, or put some pressure, and we weren't aggressive in those moments at certain times,’’ he said. “And then other times we backed off and gave them time to reorganize, if you will.

“We’ve just got to be better,’’ he said.