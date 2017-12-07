PITTSBURGH — Special teams let the Islanders down again, but a furious rally got them a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.

Mathew Barzal scored with 4:53 left in the third to cut the Islanders’ deficit to a goal and then, with Jaroslav Halak pulled, Brock Nelson snapped home a rebound with 1:10 remaining to tie it.

Matt Hunwick ended a wild overtime by knocking in a loose puck at 1:29 of the extra period.

The Islanders allowed two power-play goals for the fourth straight game, during which they’ve given up eight power-play goals on 13 times short. Phil Kessel’s goal at 7:29 of the third snapped a 1-1 tie and a mistake by Halak gave Riley Sheahan a near empty net at 8:01 to quickly put the Islanders in a 3-1 hole.