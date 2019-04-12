Isles youngsters respond to playoff pressure

Coaches can’t help but wonder how young players will respond to their first playoff experience.

For the Islanders, forwards Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier are both 21 and defenseman Devon Toews, 25, is a rookie.

Yet Barry Trotz has been pleased with their reaction.

“Just because the playoffs are different and the focus is a little bit difference and the consequences are a little more extreme, you wonder how different players deal with pressure,” Trotz said prior to Game 2 against the Penguins Friday night.

Barzal’s slick-skating move set up Josh Bailey’s winner in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 Wednesday night. Toews started a passing sequence that led to Brock Nelson’s power-play goal in the first period.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to expect anything different from myself or anybody else in here,” Toews said.

Toews had five goals and 13 assists in 48 games after being recalled from Bridgeport in December. Trotz acknowledged his first instinct was to keep Toews on the NHL roster to start the season after he had such a strong training camp. But Trotz said it was president and general manager Lou Lamoriello’s recommendation to give Toews more seasoning in the AHL after a shoulder injury limited him to 30 games the previous season.

“I don’t know what I really envisioned,” Toews said. “I’m a day to day kind of person.”

Good to go

Beauvillier was in the Game 2 lineup after sitting out Thursday’s practice for maintenance. He was able to participate in the game-day optional morning skate and it appeared his absence was because of an illness, not injury, though Beauvillier would not confirm that.

“I’m good now, I feel good,” Beauvillier said. “I’m ready to go now, I’ll going to leave it at that.”

Penguins’ notes

Coach Mike Sullivan re-inserted defenseman Jack Johnson, who played in all 82 regular-season games but was a healthy scratch in Game 1, and sat Olli Maatta, who struggled mightily on Wednesday . . . Left wing Jared McCann (upper body) is day to day . . . Defenseman Erik Gudbranson played despite going hard into the wall, skates first, at 8:34 of the third period in Game 1, a play in which Islanders captain Anders Lee was called for boarding. “When it first happened, I thought I was going to turn around and my ankle was going to be facing a way it shouldn’t be,” Gudbranson said. “I definitely got lucky.” At the same time, he did not blame Lee. “I think it was an unlucky play,” Gudbranson said. “I was trying to box him out and get to the puck first. I was looking left to see what was coming that way and something took my legs out and I end up in the wall like that. It’s just a freaky play.” . . . Left wing Zach Aston-Reese grew up on Staten Island and his parents attended Game 2. “For me, personally, it’s pretty cool to play back at home,” he said.