PITTSBURGH – The Islanders can match the franchise record of 15 straight games with at least a point on Tuesday night against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

But they also haven’t forgotten the only (slight) blemish on their current 13-0-1 streak: a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins at Barclays Center on Nov. 7 that snapped the Islanders’ 10-game winning streak. The Penguins fought back from a three-goal deficit entering the third period in that game.

“We let that one slip,” center Brock Nelson said. “We think about that one as well. That’s just hockey.”

The teams also play Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The Islanders kept their point streak alive as they rallied from a three-goal deficit entering the third period and won a 4-3 shootout at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The franchise record is the 15-game winning streak the Islanders had from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982.

The Islanders will be making their first visit to Pittsburgh since completing their first-round sweep with a 3-1 victory in Game 4 on April 16.

The Penguins will be without captain Sidney Crosby (five goals, 12 assists), who underwent core muscle surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks.

“They’re way different,” right wing Derick Brassard said of his former team without their franchise player. “It was a little different to come here this morning and you don’t see his name on the board. He’s a special player, a franchise player for many years. But they have a good team. They have a lot of guys that can play.”

Coach Barry Trotz acknowledged Crosby’s uniqueness but said how the Islanders play against the Penguins will not change.

“It doesn’t change a lot in the sense of how they play,” Trotz said. “They’re a lot more committed in their overall 200-foot game. They still forecheck the same way. The X-factor is Sid. He can make plays that a lot of us mortals can’t. You have to have people who are aware of people away from the puck because Sid can find people in small spaces. In terms of systematically, it doesn’t change a whole lot.”

The Penguins have split their first two games without Crosby, beating the visiting Maple Leafs, 6-1, on Saturday as Dominik Kahun scored two goals and Bryan Rust, who scored twice in the first game against the Islanders, added a shorthanded goal.

The Penguins also are without Patric Hornqvist (five goals, five assists), who participated in the morning skate as he nears his return from a lower-body injury that has kept him on injured reserve since Nov. 3.

“They have a winning pedigree,” left wing Josh Bailey said. “They’ve been there and done it multiple times. It’s a team that’s been playing pretty well. They handed us a loss last week. We always seem to have good games against them, tight games.”

Islanders center Mathew Barzal brings a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Tuesday night’s game and Nelson has four assists in a three-game streak. Semyon Varlamov will make his 10th start as Trotz maintains his strict goalie rotation. Varlamov stopped 23 shots in a 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

Center Casey Cizikas will play in his 500th NHL game, all with the Islanders.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (14-3-1)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Josh Bailey-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Michael Dal Colle-Otto Koivula-Leo Komarov

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (6-2-1, 2.56 goals-against average, .917 save percentage)

Penguins (11-7-2)

Jake Guentzel-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust

Dominik Kahun-Jared McCann-Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk-Joseph Blandisi-Dominik Simon

Zach Aston-Reese-Teddy Blueger-Sam Lafferty

Brian Dumoulin-John Marino

Marcus Pettersson-Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson-Juuso Riikola

Matt Murray (9-4-2, 2.37, .913)