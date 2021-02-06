Semyon Varlamov started for the Islanders on Saturday night against the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum, his 500th NHL game.

He became just the 76th NHL goalie to reach that milestone and the 14th active one to do so.

"He brings trust to the group," coach Barry Trotz said. "He brings consistency to the group. When you don’t have that trust in your goaltender, you don’t play the same way. You’re a little hesitant. You’re not as aggressive. Every mistake ends up in the back of your net. That’s how you feel."

Trotz is trying to develop that trust with highly-touted Russian rookie Ilya Sorokin as well.

Sorokin has started three games, including making 25 saves in the Islanders’ previous outing, a 4-3 overtime loss in Philadelphia this past Sunday.

Trotz said the shifting Islanders’ schedule — they had two games against the Sabres postponed this week — and the lack of preseason games has hindered his ability to find Sorokin more playing time. Sorokin is coming off five straight All-Star seasons in the KHL but still is acclimating to the angles and the physicality of the North American game.

"He’s getting some street credibility based on what he did last game," Trotz said. "He’s doing it the hard way. But he’s an exceptional young man and he’ll be fine."

Still no Beau

Anthony Beauvillier (injured reserve/lower body) missed his fifth game and Trotz said he also will miss Monday’s game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Beauvillier has been skating on his own but has yet to rejoin his teammates for practice.

"He’s going to have to skate with us for a couple of days," Trotz said. "Once he joins the big group, I think he’d be within a few practices of being full bore again."