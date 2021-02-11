The Islanders were 18 seconds away from a satisfying result against a very familiar opponent.

Instead, Evgeni Malkin pushed the game to overtime and Sidney Crosby, patiently holding the puck on his backhand, scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Penguins won, 4-3, on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders still extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2).

Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead off a spectacular individual effort at 13:35 of the third period, using his speed to get past rookie defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to the crease and lifting a shot over Casey DeSmith (26 saves).

But Malkin connected with traffic with DeSmith off for an extra skater.

DeSmith then denied Jordan Eberle, Barzal and Josh Bailey in the shootout.

Semyon Varlamov, making his third straight start, stopped 32 shots for the Islanders.

Thursday marked one of six games between the teams in February, a stretch that started with the Islanders beating the Penguins, 4-3, on Saturday night at the Coliseum.

"It can be frustrating playing a team over and over again, six times in a row," Barzal said before extending his point streak to seven games. "You’ve got to think of it just as a little playoff-series like. Just take every game in stride and not think about the fact that you have to play them six times."

The Islanders also play back-to-back games at Pittsburgh next Thursday and Saturday and then host back-to-back games against the Penguins on Feb. 27-28.

"I think you start to figure each other out," captain Anders Lee said. "You have to make adjustments, make changes. So, it can be frustrating if they are shutting down some things you like to do during the game. That’s where you’ve got to change things up and find different ways to be effective."

"It’s that challenge of gaining ground on one another and it’s just the way this season is designed and played out."

The Islanders (5-4-3) are now tied with the Penguins (6-5-1) for the fourth spot in the East Division with 13 points. Four of the eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

The Islanders’ fourth line – or, as coach Barry Trotz prefers, the identity line – continued its fine play with his fourth goal in three games as Casey Cizikas made it 1-0 at 5:39 of the first period on a great, individual effort. Cizikas won a puck battle with Penguins defenseman John Marino in the slot and was able to get the puck past DeSmith while falling.

Cizikas and linemate Matt Martin had the third-period goals in Monday’s 2-0 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and Cal Clutterbuck scored the third-period equalizer against the Penguins on Saturday.

Clutterbuck briefly exited at 13:30 of the second period as he lost his edge while battling defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and went hard into the boards behind the Penguins’ net. Clutterbuck was attended to on the ice and skated directly to the Islanders’ room. But he returned to start the third period.

Bryan Rust tied the game at 1 at 11:47 of the first period, redirecting Jake Guentzel’s cross-crease feed past Varlamov’s left pad. But Jean-Gabriel Pageau used his backhand to deflect defenseman Nick Leddy’s blue line shot – which appeared to be headed wide – for a 2-1 lead on the power play at 18:40 of the first period.

But the Islanders got outskated in the second period and Staten Island’s Zach Aston-Reese, activated earlier in the day off long-term injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery in August, tied it at 2 at 7:03. Aston-Reese knocked in his own rebound at the crease after trying a backhanded wraparound.