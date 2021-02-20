Mathew Barzal was in the Islanders’ lineup Saturday in Pittsburgh with no lingering effects from defenseman Mike Matheson’s hit on him two nights earlier.

In fact, Barzal blamed himself for getting shaken up when Matheson was penalized for boarding at 15:27 of the third period in the Islanders’ 4-1 loss on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

"I feel fine," Barzal said. "It was sore for a few minutes after the game. But I got some work done right afterwards, woke up the next morning and felt pretty much back to normal.

"I didn’t put myself in a great spot," Barzal added. "I never like the cross-check to the numbers but I do feel like I did turn into him a bit. The onus is on me as much as it is on him. I’ve got to put myself in a better position there."

Short leash

Leo Komarov was back in the lineup after a two-game re-assignment to the taxi squad. He went in for rookie Kieffer Bellows, who was a minus-2 in a team-low 7:47 on Thursday. That was Bellows’ first game since Jan. 30.

"I talked to the guys at the start of the year and I just said, ‘When you get an opportunity to jump in, you have to take advantage of it,’ " coach Barry Trotz said. "The season is so short, there’s not a lot of room to wait for guys. If you’re a fringe player or a depth player from the taxi squad and you get an opportunity to jump in, you‘ve just got to get the job done. There’s not a long leash there."

Isles files

Captain Anders Lee played in his 285th straight game, the third longest ironman streak in Islanders’ history . . . Goalie Ilya Sorokin was also re-assigned to the taxi squad as Cory Schneider dressed as Semyon Varlamov’s backup.