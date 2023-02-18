Veteran center Andreoff gets another shot with Islanders

Andy Andreoff has usually posted solid statistics in the AHL since the Kings selected him in the third round in 2011. But that offensive productivity hasn’t translated consistently during the center’s NHL stints.

The 31-year-old got another chance on Friday night for the Islanders as he was the fourth-line pivot against the Penguins in his first NHL game of the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body) on injured reserve.

The Islanders returned Otto Koivula, who took Pageau’s spot in Tuesday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the visiting Senators, to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Friday.

Coach Lane Lambert also inserted Andreoff into the bumper position between the circles on the second power play unit.

“He’s having a good year,” Lambert said. “He’s played in every situation [in Bridgeport] and he has done a really good job. He’s certainly a guy that has some veteran experience.”

Andreoff has 20 goals and 18 assists in 46 games for Bridgeport. But he entered Friday with 14 goals and 12 assists, along with 225 penalty minutes, in 185 career NHL games for the Kings, Flyers and Islanders (one goal in six games last season).

Parise’s 1,200th

Zach Parise, 38, played in his 1,200th game as the Islanders faced the Penguins. He also made his NHL debut against the Penguins on Oct. 5, 2005 , then playing for the Devils, with a goal and an assist.

“Twelve hundred games, that’s impressive,” Lambert said. “It’s a testament to his commitment to the game and to his craft. We see it every day.”

Isles files

Semyon Varlamov is expected to start Saturday in Boston after Ilya Sorokin was in net against the Penguins…D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches…It was Billy Smith Night as part of the Islanders’ Legends Series in their 50th anniversary season.